328-Foot RAM Wing 100 Yacht Zips Along at 100 Knots

Is this RAM Wing 100 yacht by Levi Designs a catamaran or a monohull? It's both, starting out in front is a catamaran and ending up as a monohull in the stern. The most remarkable aspect of this design concept is its tremendous speed, 100 knots with a range of 2000 nautical miles. That's not bad for a giant 328-foot boat that'll have a submarine, twin helipads, a motorcycle/car garage and swimming pool on board. It gets its speed from halfway flying, skimming the waves because of the lift from its catamaran bow. Gorgeous, but will it ever be built? [Luxury Catamaran, via Born Rich]