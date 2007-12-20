Liberté, égalité, fraternité and completely unlocked iPhones. That's what 20% of all iPhone buyers are shouting these days in France: 6,000 out of the 30,000 froggyPhones sold in the first five days in that country were unlocked models, all despite its outrageous $US1,110 price. Vive la Résistance! Orange must be so le tired now. [BBC]
20% of iPhones Sold in France Are Unlocked
