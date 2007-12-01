These Japanese fake boob gadgets were found at a dollar store in San Francisco. Essentially a couple of balloons you stick in your shirt and inflate, they probably won't fool too many people, but if you're really desperate, ladies, it's certainly the cheapest boost out there other than tissues. And lest you think these are sexist, apparently there's an inflatable peen available from the same company that, unfortunately, I don't have pictures of. If someone finds it though, email me. I promise to do a pants-on video with it for the good of gender equality. [Boing Boing]
$1 Japanese Fake Boobs Are Cheaper, Safer Than Surgical Alternative
