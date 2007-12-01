How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

$1 Japanese Fake Boobs Are Cheaper, Safer Than Surgical Alternative

japanesefakeboobs.jpgThese Japanese fake boob gadgets were found at a dollar store in San Francisco. Essentially a couple of balloons you stick in your shirt and inflate, they probably won't fool too many people, but if you're really desperate, ladies, it's certainly the cheapest boost out there other than tissues. And lest you think these are sexist, apparently there's an inflatable peen available from the same company that, unfortunately, I don't have pictures of. If someone finds it though, email me. I promise to do a pants-on video with it for the good of gender equality. [Boing Boing]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
animatronics baby-yoda io9 mythbusters the-mandalorian toys

This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles