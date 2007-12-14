It may not be the biggest like we suggested—Chicago's Michigan Ave still beats it by a few square feet—but the first three-story Apple Store has a lot going on that others do not: • Apple's first three-story glass staircase (we were wrong about the elevator) • 46-foot Genius Bar capable of serving 100 tech-support seekers per hour with 12 stations. It isn't the longest GB in the world though; somewhere there's a 50 footer. • Pro Labs: Free multi-session classes in Logic, Final Cut and Aperture. Six students sign up for 2hrs, once a week for four weeks. The classes are intense and totally free, starting Jan. 7.

• It won't be open 24 hours like the Fifth Avenue store, but it will be open til midnight. • A Concierge team wearing light blue shirts will be on hand to show off all the shop's wares. • A total of 175 employees will work the store, mostly veterans from other NYC stores. • This store will have an entire floor dedicated to service, that's 50% more total space for tech support and education than any other Apple Store. [14th St NYC Apple Store]

The Apple Store West 14th Street to Open on Friday, December 7 Manhattan's Largest Apple Store has Entire Floor Dedicated to Service

NEW YORK—December 6, 2007—Apple® will open its newest retail store on West 14th Street in New York's Meatpacking District on Friday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The Apple Store West 14th Street is Apple's first three-story store with two floors dedicated to products and a third dedicated to services, including a 46-foot Genius Bar and specially designed areas for workshops and personal training. The Apple Store West 14th Street also introduces Pro Labs where customers can receive free, in-depth training on Apple's industry-leading pro applications including Final Cut Pro®.

"We are thrilled to open our third and largest store in Manhattan on West 14th Street," said Ron Johnson, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "We think New Yorkers will love this stunning new location and the incredibly talented team we've assembled to make the Apple Store West 14th Street a place where people can shop, learn and truly be inspired."

The knowledgeable staff at the Apple Store West 14th Street includes more than 175 highly trained Mac® Specialists, Mac Geniuses and Creatives who are ready to share their expertise in video editing, digital photography, music production and more. The team of Creatives at West 14th Street will begin leading free multi-session Pro Lab series in January, offering personalised instruction and hands-on experience for customers who want to take their music, video and photography skills to the next level.

Every Apple retail store offers customers great ways to get more out of their Mac, iPod® and iPhone™ including workshops and personal training through Apple's popular One to One program. This holiday season and all year round, customers can also book a free appointment with a Personal Shopper to get buying advice or help selecting the perfect gift for everyone on their list. The hands-on Apple retail store experience gives customers a chance to test-drive Apple's entire product line including the revolutionary iPhone, the all-new iPod nano with video playback and the widescreen iPod touch, as well as the critically acclaimed iMac® line featuring the latest Intel Core 2 Duo processors and gorgeous 20- and 24-inch displays.

More than 275 million people on three continents have visited Apple retail stores since they opened in May 2001. Apple now operates 204 stores, including 13 in the UK, seven in Japan, four in Canada and one in Italy.

The Apple Store West 14th Street is located at 401 West 14th St. at 9th Avenue, one block south of Chelsea Market. It joins existing Apple retail stores on Fifth Avenue and in SoHo.

