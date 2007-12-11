$US12,000 Domino 80E Promises a Projector "Evolution" (and Empty Wallets)

If you are the kind of person who is willing to drop $US13,500 on a projector, Sim2's new Domino 80E may be worth checking out. What does $13,500 buy you? Naturally, you will get 1080p —but the 80E also features UNISHAPE lamp technology that promises a "revolution in the reproduction of colour and huge increases in both brightness and black levels" when combined with BrillantColor from Texas Instruments.

Other features include: a DarkChip3 DLP chipset, tons of inputs, and the option of using a 2.35:1 anamorphic lens adaptor that doesn't require an external processor to change the aspect ratio. Sure, the price tag seems high, but it could be worse. Check out what other Sim2 projectors can run you. [Product Page via SmartOffice]