10 Office Gadgets That Will Get You Fired Before the New Year

Toiling away in a cubicle all day can be boring during a slow holiday week, believe me —I know. So it is no surprise that employees will often turn to office toys in an attempt to get to 5pm without doing any actual work. Sounds like a great idea, but you had best stay away from the gadgets below unless you have an extremely cool boss, you are the boss, or you hate your job. Because you cant have any cubicle fun when you are spending your days doing deplorable things in alleys for cash.