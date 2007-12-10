Toiling away in a cubicle all day can be boring during a slow holiday week, believe me —I know. So it is no surprise that employees will often turn to office toys in an attempt to get to 5pm without doing any actual work. Sounds like a great idea, but you had best stay away from the gadgets below unless you have an extremely cool boss, you are the boss, or you hate your job. Because you cant have any cubicle fun when you are spending your days doing deplorable things in alleys for cash.
10 Office Gadgets That Will Get You Fired Before the New Year
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.