This Zune Original Steve Ballmer edition is good. Its unapologetic adolescent humor was jut the ticket to making us lol a bit on a Friday morning. (In truth, it's tough to screw up a Ballmer parody.) But it made little Christmas lights illuminate in our otherwise dusty heads. Our question to you: Who wouldn't want a Bill Gates edition Zune, complete with dorky laser-etched caricature and maybe a few soundclips from the big man himself? Seriously, it would sell like the metaphorical "hot cakes," if said metaphor were to procreate with a popular portable media player. So let's make this happen, Microsoft. [iphonesavior via crunchgear]
Zune Originals Steve Ballmer Edition (We Miss Gates So Much)
