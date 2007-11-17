Zune Originals Steve Ballmer Edition (We Miss Gates So Much)

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

zune_ballmer_frigtard.jpgThis Zune Original Steve Ballmer edition is good. Its unapologetic adolescent humor was jut the ticket to making us lol a bit on a Friday morning. (In truth, it's tough to screw up a Ballmer parody.) But it made little Christmas lights illuminate in our otherwise dusty heads. Our question to you: Who wouldn't want a Bill Gates edition Zune, complete with dorky laser-etched caricature and maybe a few soundclips from the big man himself? Seriously, it would sell like the metaphorical "hot cakes," if said metaphor were to procreate with a popular portable media player. So let's make this happen, Microsoft. [iphonesavior via crunchgear]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

