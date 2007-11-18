The Microsoft-employee only Zune Citron has turned up in Flickr, and it's got a really nice engraving on back "Welcome to the Social". Oh, and a 16GB tag. I like the black Squircle on citron colour scheme a lot more than the pink or green. [YakPimp's Flicker via Osaka Steve]
Zune Citron Shots Reveal 16GB Capacity (You Still Can't Have It)
