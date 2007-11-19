Those great guys at Rapid Repair have done the dirty and stripped the 8GB of all its sexy clothing. There does not seem an awful lot to take note of, except Microsoft has done a good job, tightly packing in all the Zuney innards. The Rapid Repair peeps were less than thrilled at the implementation of the Zune pad, which is actually much unlike a sanitary pad, as it is effectively irreplaceable. Other than that, it seems like this a standard take down, and there does not seem to be anything unexpected cropping up. Still, if naked Zune shots get you all frisky, hit the link for your fill. Following that, hit the councilor's for some much needed therapy—you weirdo. [Rapid Repair]
Zune 8GB Gets Stripped, Starts Hearts Racing
