We weren't too disappointed when we heard that the Zune 80 almost matched the 80GB iPod classic in terms of battery life, but CNET's hands-on testing has determined that the Zune's actual battery life is quite a bit shorter than its stated battery life. Instead of getting 30 hours of audio with Wi-Fi off, CNET got only 22 hours, followed up by 18.5 hours with Wi-Fi on. To compare, The 80GB iPod actually got 45 hours (up from its stated 30 hours), and the original Zune got only 13 hours. It's a step in the right direction, but Microsoft's still got a couple hardware iterations to go before matching Apple's iPod. Then again, with that gigantic screen on the Zune, it's possible that that can never happen. [Crave]
Zune 80 Claims 30 Hour Battery, Actually Gets 22 Hours
