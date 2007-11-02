We saw a couple leaked display shots of the Zune 2 before the thing was even announced, but a Wal-Mart in St. Louis seems to have them up on prominent display. The site itsnotlikethat.com claims that the sales person "confirmed they were for sale", but it seems to us that it's unlikely that retail stores even have shipments of this thing so far before its 11/13 official launch. If it actually is for sale, can any Giz readers run down to that store for us and pick up a few? Seriously. We'll pay you for it and everything. [itsnotlikethat]
Zune 2 Display In the Wild Again
