Zonet Wireless Night Vision Security Cam is Affordable Fun

Whether you are keeping an eye on your home, loved ones, or just spying on your neighbors, the Wireless 2-Way IP Cam with night-vision can prove to be a valuable tool. The ZVC7630W is capable of day and surveillance thanks to six infrared LEDs around the lens that help it capture clear images in dark and low-light environments. It also supports real time internet video streams and two way voice communication should you ever need to yell at your babysitter from afar.

Other features include: VGA, QVGA, and QQVGA image resolutions at 30fps, support for multiple profiles, 3x digital zoom, multiple network protocol support, MPEG4 and MJPEG dual-codec support, 128-bit WEP and WPA-PSK encryption, and the ability to view and record video up to 16 cameras simultaneously. And the best part about the ZVC7630W is that you can pick one up for only $200. There is also a $156 version available — sans wireless. [Product Page and Zonet]