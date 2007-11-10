Zonet Wireless Night Vision Security Cam is Affordable Fun

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

ZVC7630W.jpgWhether you are keeping an eye on your home, loved ones, or just spying on your neighbors, the Wireless 2-Way IP Cam with night-vision can prove to be a valuable tool. The ZVC7630W is capable of day and surveillance thanks to six infrared LEDs around the lens that help it capture clear images in dark and low-light environments. It also supports real time internet video streams and two way voice communication should you ever need to yell at your babysitter from afar.

Other features include: VGA, QVGA, and QQVGA image resolutions at 30fps, support for multiple profiles, 3x digital zoom, multiple network protocol support, MPEG4 and MJPEG dual-codec support, 128-bit WEP and WPA-PSK encryption, and the ability to view and record video up to 16 cameras simultaneously. And the best part about the ZVC7630W is that you can pick one up for only $200. There is also a $156 version available — sans wireless. [Product Page and Zonet]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

