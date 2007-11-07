Zipit Z2 Wireless Messenger Lets Teens IM For Free (Gallery)

Zipit Wireless introduced its second stab at instant messaging without needing a computer with the Z2. The flip-open handheld device allows teens to IM their pals over Wi-Fi and supports AOL, MSN and Yahoo instant messaging services without any monthly fees. Kids can also sideload photos and their favourite tunes through the miniSD slot, or stream music directly from the internet. The Z2 will set you back $US150, and according Zipit reps, will be available in the next few weeks. [Zipit Wireless]