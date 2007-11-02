I never cease to be amazed by the number of completely ludicrous items out there that cater to a mere 0.0001% of the population. Take this corkscrew, for example. It takes corks out of bottles. Big deal. It also has some gold on it and has some fancy engineering behind it. The price? $72,000. Yes, that's right, $72,000 for a corkscrew. What really doesn't make sense about this sort of thing is that, generally speaking, you need to be pretty good with money to make enough to afford this thing, and if you are, you wouldn't waste 72 grand on something so frivolous. But what do I know? [Product Page via Boing Boing Gadgets]
You'd Need a lot of Wine to Think a $72,000 Corkscrew is a Good Idea
