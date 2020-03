Omigawd, these PlayStation Phone shenanigans are really beginning to get up our noses here at the Giz. Yesterday we told you how Jim Ryan had been talking a lot of sense about the rumoured Playstation mobile — and now, today, we learn that the Sony exec has been misquoted.

According to a rep at Sony, "Jim Ryan was misquoted in his interview and we do not have any plans at the moment for a PlayStation phone." So that's a "Maybe," then. Sheesh. [Kotaku]