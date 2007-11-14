This is probably not one of the uses Nicholas Negroponte had in mind when he thought up the OLPC, but at least we know some child, somewhere is benefiting from this little project. The hack lets you control the Roomba from a web browser, using the XO laptop's webcam and microphone as your eyes and ears for spying/cleaning operations. Is there cannon and laser sight upgrade option? [via Ubergizmo]
XO Laptop Hacked to Remotely Run Roomba 'Round Rooms
