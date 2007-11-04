*We brought you news about OLPC's Give 1 Get 1 initiative previously. Under the scheme, buyers will purchase a XO laptop for $399, and included in the price will be the cost for a second laptop, which will be donated to a third world child on the consumer's behalf. To back the plan, T-Mobile shall be offering one year's complimentary Wi-Fi HotSpot access for those participating. We think that this is a great offer, as HotSpot access for a year would normally cost $359.98 on its own. Now you can grab a XO laptop for yourself / buddy in a third world country and bag T-Mobile HotSpot access for a whole year for an extra $40.01, only. That's (kinda) a XO laptop for $20! The buyers will be sent the details for HotSpot access once they have made a qualifying purchase. Good on T-Mobile. Well done—keep it up, chaps. [Businesswire]