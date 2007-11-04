Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

1OLPCTGI.jpg*We brought you news about OLPC's Give 1 Get 1 initiative previously. Under the scheme, buyers will purchase a XO laptop for $399, and included in the price will be the cost for a second laptop, which will be donated to a third world child on the consumer's behalf. To back the plan, T-Mobile shall be offering one year's complimentary Wi-Fi HotSpot access for those participating. We think that this is a great offer, as HotSpot access for a year would normally cost $359.98 on its own. Now you can grab a XO laptop for yourself / buddy in a third world country and bag T-Mobile HotSpot access for a whole year for an extra $40.01, only. That's (kinda) a XO laptop for $20! The buyers will be sent the details for HotSpot access once they have made a qualifying purchase. Good on T-Mobile. Well done—keep it up, chaps. [Businesswire]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

