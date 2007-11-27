Xbox Fall Update Update: Voyeuristic Friends List

Not only does the upcoming Xbox 360 Fall Dashboard Update bring parental timers and downloadable original Xbox games, it's going to allow you to peep in on your buddies' friends list as well. As long as your friends set their list visibility to "Everyone" or "Friends only" (and not "Blocked"), you can see who your friend friended and send a friend request to them of your own. Think of it as looking through your buddies' cell phone when he's not looking, jotting down numbers, then calling people up and asking if they'll be your friend. [Xbox via Friends of Friends]