Xbox Downloads on Xbox 360, And More! (But Not Much)

The contents of the Xbox 360's fall update have been revealed to the world. Great! So do we get IPTV now? Uhh, no. Maybe the new Zunes are doing something cool with the console? Not that we've heard. How about downloading old games? Yes!

When the update hits December 4th, current Xbox 360 owners will be able to download original Xbox games for $15. Initial titles will include Halo, Fahrenheit, Fable, Crimson Skies, Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath Of Cortex and Burnout 3. There's not a bad game on that list...hopefully those of us with 20GB hard drives can find the room.

Also, Europe will finally get Video Marketplace downloads, though we're not certain how localised the content will be (we're guessing there will be some difference in what's offered). But in the interest of full disclosure to our fine European readers, we have no sympathy that it's taken this long considering the endless piles of great tech you get before we do. And no, we are so not even now so don't even play that card. [kotaku]