Xbox 360 Furry Faceplates Bring the Wild to Your Living Room

Normally, Xbox 360 faceplates fail to get my attention. But in the case of these furry faceplates and controller covers, they're so strange that I almost think they're cool. They come in either cow print or leopard print, so your Xbox can look like a Gateway computer box or a tacky, middle-aged housewife (sans excessive perfume). At the very least, it makes your 360 a conversation piece. The cow print faceplate sells for $18 (controller cover for 16), while the leopard print faceplate sells for $19 (controller cover for $17). [Total Console via Hawty McBloggy via Technabob]