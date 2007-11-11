Normally, Xbox 360 faceplates fail to get my attention. But in the case of these furry faceplates and controller covers, they're so strange that I almost think they're cool. They come in either cow print or leopard print, so your Xbox can look like a Gateway computer box or a tacky, middle-aged housewife (sans excessive perfume). At the very least, it makes your 360 a conversation piece. The cow print faceplate sells for $18 (controller cover for 16), while the leopard print faceplate sells for $19 (controller cover for $17). [Total Console via Hawty McBloggy via Technabob]
Xbox 360 Furry Faceplates Bring the Wild to Your Living Room
