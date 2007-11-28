Xbox 360 Backward Compatibility Updated

The Xbox 360 backward compatibility team's just pumped out a batch of new updates, this time adding support for many older sports games, driving games and Batman games. There aren't many A-list titles on here (probably because they've been added earlier due to the fact that they're A-list titles), but if you really want to play Playboy: The Mansion without having to whip out that old black box, here ya go. As Microsoft's said before, BC development will be ramping down after '07, so expect less frequent updates after this one. Full list after the jump.

2006 Fifa World Cup Germany 25 to Life AMF Bowling 2004 Apex Arena Football Armed and Dangerous Baldurs Gate: Dark Alliance Batman Rise of Sin Tzu Bionicle Blade II Blinx: The Timesweeper Blitz The League Blood Omen 2 Blowout Breakdown Burnout 2: Point of Impact Cabelas Dangerous Hunts 2 Championship Manager 2006 Colin Mcrae Rally 2005 Crime Life: Gang Wars Dave Mirra Freestyle BMX 2 Dungeons& Dragons Heroes ESPN College Hoops 2k5 ESPN NFL 2k5 Fantastic 4 FIFA 06 Soccer Fight Night: Round 3 Final Fight: Streetwise Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone Freedom Fighters Freestyle Street Soccer Future Tactics: The Uprising Godzilla Destroy All Monsters Melee Godzilla Save the Earth Goldeneye Rogue Agent Greg Hastings Tournament Paintball Max'd High Heat MLB 2004 Hunter: The Reckoning Indiana Jones And The Emperors Tomb MLB Slugfest Loaded MVP Baseball 2003 MVP Baseball 2004 MVP Baseball 2005 Nascar Thunder 2002 Nascar Thunder 2003 NBA 2k3 NBA Ballers NBA Inside Drive 2002 NBA Street V3 NCAA College Basketball 2k3 NCAA March Madness 2005 NCAA March Madness 2006 NFL 2k2 NFL 2k3 NHL 2005 NHL 2K3 NHL Hitz Pro Nightcaster: Defeat The Darkness NTRA Breeders Cup: World Thoroughbred Championships Playboy The Mansion RLH Hunt or be Hunted Robin Hood: Defender of the Crown Rocky Rugby 2006 Shattered Union Shrek Super Party Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter Starsky & Hutch Syberia II Techmo Classic Arcade Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines Test Drive The Bard's Tale The Chronicles of Narnia The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe The Guy Game The Lord Of The Rings: The Third Age Thousand Land Thrillville Tom and Jerry in War of the Whiskers Turok: Evolution Van Helsing WarPath Worms 3D Zathura