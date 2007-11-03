According to the Wall Street Journal, Google will be announcing its phone plans on Monday, hopefully putting a stop to the endless rumours floating out there regarding the GPhone. The announcement is expected to reveal a series of alliances with multiple handset makers and cellphone operators that are open to the idea of pushing Google phone applications. WSJ notes that the timing of the announcement could always change, but at this point Monday is looking good. [WSJ]
WSJ: Google To Announce GPhone Plans on Monday...Finally
