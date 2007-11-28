Today the WSJ reported that Google may bring a Gdisk to the world so you can store your files in their gigantastic servers. While many people use Gmail or Google Apps without giving a second thought to their privacy, would they also move their "private" local files online? Some people say they don't trust an advertising company like Google, which may scan the contents even if only temporally. Others argue that you will be too exposed and your files could get compromised. Yet, other companies like AOL or Apple offer the same service and there are people who obviously use them. Would you? Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.
Would you trust Google with your files?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.