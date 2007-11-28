Would you trust Google with your files?

Today the WSJ reported that Google may bring a Gdisk to the world so you can store your files in their gigantastic servers. While many people use Gmail or Google Apps without giving a second thought to their privacy, would they also move their "private" local files online? Some people say they don't trust an advertising company like Google, which may scan the contents even if only temporally. Others argue that you will be too exposed and your files could get compromised. Yet, other companies like AOL or Apple offer the same service and there are people who obviously use them. Would you? Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.