World's Largest Indoor Tornado

It's far from destructive, but the indoor tornado set up at the Mercedes-Benz museum is cool nonetheless. Using the museum's 144 air intake nozzles, they set up a smoke machine on the ground below, had air blowing in from the sides causing a swirling effect and let the nozzles suck up the smoke. The Guiness Book of World Records officially declared it the largest indoor tornado. I think want one of these in my house. [Pop Sci]