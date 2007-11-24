World Record House of Cards Stands Up to Leafblower

Bryan Berg, cardstacker extraordinaire, tries to take down his world-record setting card tower with a leafblower. But it's made up of so many damn cards he barely puts a dent in it before the blower flames out. So he resorts to the most destructive tools around: his hands, crushing himself in a sweet avalanche of cards after a couple minutes of pawing that reminds us of New Year's in Times Square in more ways than one. [CNN via Spluch]