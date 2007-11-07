Work + Play Transforming Furniture is Like a Mullet

The Work and Play Combo by the design team at Gruber + Schlager features a foldout desk for working on one side, and space for a TV and DVD player/entertainment system on the other. On one side it's all about business, and on the other it's all about partying. The unit "transforms" with a simple turn, which can save valuable space and add a unique look to any room. It is definitely an interesting concept, one that I would love to see go into production. [Gruber + Schlager via Trendir via Treehugger]