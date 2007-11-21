This wooden car is the product of a Ukrainian man's dream, pursued after he quit his job and sold two cars to fund the construction. One half modern and one half vintage, the gorgeous oak detailing is built upon a 1981 Opel with 100 horsepower. We're not sure if it's more beautiful than the Tryane II woodenmobile, but we love the split personality nature of this latest creation. As do we. [spluch via core77]
Wooden Car Is a Schizophrenic Masterpiece
