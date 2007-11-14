Women Ditching Tupperware Parties for Taser Parties?

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Local 6, who brought us the Spider-Man pepper spray bracelet, today is all over the trend of women dumping Tupperware parties for Taser parties—there's still wine and cheese, but they're groping "light, stylish" metallic pink Tasers which are a "must for any modern woman" instead of boring kitchenware.

While we've questioned the need for gadgets to be small and pink for girls to get on board, to answer the question at the end of the video, yes, women should totally be arming themselves with Tasers. It's kind of hot, plus we have protection, so it's cool. [Local 6 via Tech Digest]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

