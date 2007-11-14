Women Ditching Tupperware Parties for Taser Parties?

Local 6, who brought us the Spider-Man pepper spray bracelet, today is all over the trend of women dumping Tupperware parties for Taser parties—there's still wine and cheese, but they're groping "light, stylish" metallic pink Tasers which are a "must for any modern woman" instead of boring kitchenware.

While we've questioned the need for gadgets to be small and pink for girls to get on board, to answer the question at the end of the video, yes, women should totally be arming themselves with Tasers. It's kind of hot, plus we have protection, so it's cool. [Local 6 via Tech Digest]