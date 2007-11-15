Wolfking Dual Hockey Puck Gaming Keyboard Gets a Name, and It's Hardcore: Warrior Xxtreme

Wolfking's unnamed turntable gaming keybard, so kindly leaked by the FCC, actually has a name, and it's pretty extreme: Wolfking Warrior Xxtreme. Billed as "the world's first hybrid 2-in-1 PC game pad keyboard," you can see the thing's sexier than the FCC pics let on, which are the gadget equivalent of driver's licence headshots.

Of course, aesthetics and functionality aren't equivalent, and looking prettier probably isn't going to sew up the reader divide on how useful this thing will be. No official price or street date yet, but some Googlage pegs it as around $US60. [CES]