Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wireless Blow Dryer Spy Camera For Super Secret Styling Tips

hairdryer_camera.jpgEver wonder what your girlfriend does when you are not around—and how she gets her hair so shiny and manageable? If so, this wireless hair dryer spy cam may be right up your alley. There are a number of versions available at varying price points, but if you want the ultimate in fashionable spying technology you will have to step up to the X-Vision option that allows users to remotely beam images up to 450m.

Other features include a 1/4" colour Sony CCD image sensor, 380 lines of resolution, 3.7mm wide angle lens and an additional 2.4 GHz receiver. Unfortunately, there is no evidence to suggest that this thing actually functions as a hair dryer, so I fear that your covert spy missions may be short lived. Available for a staggering $US514 fully loaded. [Product Page via TFTS]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles