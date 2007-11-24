Wireless Blow Dryer Spy Camera For Super Secret Styling Tips

Ever wonder what your girlfriend does when you are not around—and how she gets her hair so shiny and manageable? If so, this wireless hair dryer spy cam may be right up your alley. There are a number of versions available at varying price points, but if you want the ultimate in fashionable spying technology you will have to step up to the X-Vision option that allows users to remotely beam images up to 450m.

Other features include a 1/4" colour Sony CCD image sensor, 380 lines of resolution, 3.7mm wide angle lens and an additional 2.4 GHz receiver. Unfortunately, there is no evidence to suggest that this thing actually functions as a hair dryer, so I fear that your covert spy missions may be short lived. Available for a staggering $US514 fully loaded. [Product Page via TFTS]