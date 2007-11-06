Chemists at UC Berkeley developed a device that detects the amount of biogenic amines in red wine, which are thought to be the culprit for the mind-numbing red wine headache. Though the detector is still in its prototype stages—and is currently the size of a briefcase—it only takes one drop of wine to determine the headache potential. (There might even be amine labelling on bottles one day.) Researchers are working to shrink the device to the size of a PDA and anyone who has ever suffered the effects of a couple bottles of bargain Cabernet are hopeful. Oddly enough, the technology the amine detector is based on was originally funded by NASA to try to find life on Mars. [AP via Crave]
Winos Delight in Red Wine Headache Detector
