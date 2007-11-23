Windrider Bicycle Clip Makes You Feel Like a Superhero, Look Like an Idiot

The next time you strap on that goofy helmet and head out on your bike to work, consider adding a pair of these Windrider Bicycle Clips to your ensemble. They protect your pant cuffs from rips and stains caused by the bicycle chain, and they are made from a reflective PVC for night-time riding. And don't worry, the people pointing and laughing are just jealous about how badass you look. Available for $15. [Product Page via Cool Hunting]