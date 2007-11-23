The next time you strap on that goofy helmet and head out on your bike to work, consider adding a pair of these Windrider Bicycle Clips to your ensemble. They protect your pant cuffs from rips and stains caused by the bicycle chain, and they are made from a reflective PVC for night-time riding. And don't worry, the people pointing and laughing are just jealous about how badass you look. Available for $15. [Product Page via Cool Hunting]
Windrider Bicycle Clip Makes You Feel Like a Superhero, Look Like an Idiot
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.