Windows Live Drops Out of Beta, @live.com Email Addresses Available

Microsoft's Windows Live package has just dropped out of beta development. The released package contains various desktop programs for email, IM, blogging and photo sharing. The Windows Live Mail app will allow for email account convergence between most popular email providers, including Gmail and AOL. Direct Flickr photo uploads and blog writing tools are also included within the software suite. Except for the mildly interesting new package, what else is on offer? Well, Microsoft is dropping brand spanking new email addresses with the @live.com domain. It is all pretty fresh so [email protected] may still be available, unless your name is Haroon and you opt for an @live.co.uk domain, instead. Get your dirty mitts on a new account while the good ones are still going. Wow, I got through a whole Windows post without a snide comment... Windows Live desktop package kinda sucks. I feel better. [Windows Live Desktop Package, Windows Live Hotmail via Inquirer]