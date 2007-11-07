Wind Shade Roof Keeps You Cool, Friendly With Al Gore

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

wsr.jpgThe Wind Shade Roof is basically a large roof (surprise) decked out with an arsenal of wind turbines that perform the combo power of providing shade and electricity to whatever's below or around it. Michael Jantzen's rendering of his concept shows it employed over a pool in the middle of the desert—where it's powering all of the lights, maintenance, etc.—making for all kinds of cool blues to make a neat idea look pretty sexy too. Also, check out his massive portfolio of future-y convention-busting designs.

wsr2.jpg[Michael Jantzen via Groovy Green via Sci-Fi Tech]

