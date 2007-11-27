Wilson Explains Hot Gadgets, Bedazzles Hot Chick in Today Show's Holiday Shopping Guide

Here's our one and only Wilson Rothman getting all Tom-Cruise-eyed with the weekend Today Show presenter. In theory he's showing what's hot for purchase in the gadget world these Holidays, which looks like last year's options. He says something about the Wii, then something about the DS, then some more about the Sling ("Sling takes your TV and slings it out into the world"??? —he's so going to pay for that) but in reality, you can see he's all like "Oh you Ms. Weekend Today Show Hostess, you look so makey-outy today. Rowr!" And he's oh-so-right. [Today Show]