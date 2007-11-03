Those of you who have chosen to decorate your kitchen with an eye toward all things Apple will delight in Williams-Sonoma's iPod-lookin' Triple Timer. The basic kitchen timer allows you to set three alerts for different dishes, using what looks like a handy iPod clickwheel. (Somebody's patent's getting infringed.) The Triple timer also has a clock on its LED-backlit display. Unlike any new iPod, the Triple Timer includes a dock, runs on AA batteries—and costs just $20. [Williams-Sonoma via Gadget Lab]
Williams-Sonoma Triple Timer Takes a Nod From Cupertino
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.