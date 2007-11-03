Williams-Sonoma Triple Timer Takes a Nod From Cupertino

Those of you who have chosen to decorate your kitchen with an eye toward all things Apple will delight in Williams-Sonoma's iPod-lookin' Triple Timer. The basic kitchen timer allows you to set three alerts for different dishes, using what looks like a handy iPod clickwheel. (Somebody's patent's getting infringed.) The Triple timer also has a clock on its LED-backlit display. Unlike any new iPod, the Triple Timer includes a dock, runs on AA batteries—and costs just $20. [Williams-Sonoma via Gadget Lab]