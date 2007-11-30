Wiimote, Rocking Horse Combined to Create Makeshift Racing Sim

These kids are little future modders, using household objects to take their gaming to the next level, and we salute them. By simply attaching a Wiimote to the back of a rocking horse, they've created some sort of crazy horse/motorcycle arcade game in their own basement. Sure, you have no access to the buttons and it only works on the kind of mediocre game that requires only the most basic of controller-twisting, but it does look like fun. And the little dude's got an admirable amount of control over his vehicle. Ride on, young modders. [Glumbert]