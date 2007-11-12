Wiimote Hack Is Wireless Multitouch TV

This Wiimote hack is one of the more astounding mods we've seen to Nintendo's pride and joy, but even more remarkably, it's really only taking advantage of the Wiimote's IR and Bluetooth capabilities to create what may be the multitouch mecca—multitouch without the touch. So would you wear little reflective rings on your fingers to have tactile control of your television screen? I would. In a heartbeat. And then I'd call Captain Planet to kick some arse when I'm finished watching 30 Rock. [youtube via hackaday]Thanks Jen!