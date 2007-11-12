This Wiimote hack is one of the more astounding mods we've seen to Nintendo's pride and joy, but even more remarkably, it's really only taking advantage of the Wiimote's IR and Bluetooth capabilities to create what may be the multitouch mecca—multitouch without the touch. So would you wear little reflective rings on your fingers to have tactile control of your television screen? I would. In a heartbeat. And then I'd call Captain Planet to kick some arse when I'm finished watching 30 Rock. [youtube via hackaday]Thanks Jen!
Wiimote Hack Is Wireless Multitouch TV
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.