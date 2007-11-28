Wiimote Cabinet: I Want One

A Go Nintendo reader by the name of Craig has one hell of a dad. After all, it takes a great dad to build a sweet looking Wiimote cabinet like this. I'm no carpenter but it doesn't look all that difficult to make from a design perspective. You could probably find something similar in your local furniture store. However, the detail work on the front is done quite well. I would love to have one of these in my apartment. It probably won't be all that popular with the ladies, but then again nerdy stuff never is. So who really gives a damn. [Go Nintendo]