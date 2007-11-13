Working the shaft is exactly what you're going to be doing with The Shaft joystick as you enjoy Virtual Console games like Street Fighter 2 or Raiden 2—two arcade games that we're not even sure is even on VC yet. In either case, you get a peanut-shaped controller in either albino, flesh, or coal miner for a price of $39.95. Yes, one shaft is just $39.95. You can even get two shafts for a special shaft-introductory price of $69. [Wii Shaft]
Wii Shaft Virtual Console Joystick
