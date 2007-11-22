Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wii Photo Channel 1.1 Update Kills MP3 Playback

shigconductor.jpgIn case you missed the news, the Wii's swapping out MP3 support for AAC, killing your custom MP3 soundtracks. This little change is bundled with Photo Channel 1.1. But, it's optional—not a mandatory system update—so you keep on keepin' on with MP3 by blowing off the upgrade. The switch is probably due to some licensing snafu, so it's not a big deal. Especially if you just ignore it. [Go Nintendo via Kotaku]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

