In case you missed the news, the Wii's swapping out MP3 support for AAC, killing your custom MP3 soundtracks. This little change is bundled with Photo Channel 1.1. But, it's optional—not a mandatory system update—so you keep on keepin' on with MP3 by blowing off the upgrade. The switch is probably due to some licensing snafu, so it's not a big deal. Especially if you just ignore it. [Go Nintendo via Kotaku]
Wii Photo Channel 1.1 Update Kills MP3 Playback
