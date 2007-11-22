Wii Photo Channel 1.1 Update Kills MP3 Playback

In case you missed the news, the Wii's swapping out MP3 support for AAC, killing your custom MP3 soundtracks. This little change is bundled with Photo Channel 1.1. But, it's optional—not a mandatory system update—so you keep on keepin' on with MP3 by blowing off the upgrade. The switch is probably due to some licensing snafu, so it's not a big deal. Especially if you just ignore it. [Go Nintendo via Kotaku]