Admit it, the Wii Light Sword is truly a lightsaber sans Lucasfilm revenue share, a perfect accoutrement for Duel Mode in the Wii version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Power-up and power-down light effects make use of the 22 "ultra bright" LEDs buried inside the plastic casing, independently powered by three AA batteries. Not sure if it has the Nerf-like, "don't-hurt-your-brother" cushioning of the DreamGear Soft Sports Kit, but with the kind of action you might be inspired to act out playing The Force Unleashed, a poke in the eye may be the least of your worries. The Light Sword is selling for $30, but only if you pay in British pounds. [Play.com via Nintendo Wii Fanboy]
Wii Light Sword Is Lightsaber In All But Trademark
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.