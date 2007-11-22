Wii Light Sword Is Lightsaber In All But Trademark

Admit it, the Wii Light Sword is truly a lightsaber sans Lucasfilm revenue share, a perfect accoutrement for Duel Mode in the Wii version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Power-up and power-down light effects make use of the 22 "ultra bright" LEDs buried inside the plastic casing, independently powered by three AA batteries. Not sure if it has the Nerf-like, "don't-hurt-your-brother" cushioning of the DreamGear Soft Sports Kit, but with the kind of action you might be inspired to act out playing The Force Unleashed, a poke in the eye may be the least of your worries. The Light Sword is selling for $30, but only if you pay in British pounds. [Play.com via Nintendo Wii Fanboy]