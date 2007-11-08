Wii Fishing Rod Attachment is Less Than Useful

Something about the Wii has really lit a fire of creativity in cheap Chinese game accessory manufacturers. They just love releasing add-ons for the controller that makes it feel like the object you're supposedly using in the game, such as this nifty sword-and-shield setup. But this… this is too much. I mean, will this really make playing the fishing minigame in Twilight Princess that much better? And is the plastic fish necessary? Even at $US9.95 this thing is a rip-off. [Product Page, via Oh Gizmo!]