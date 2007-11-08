Something about the Wii has really lit a fire of creativity in cheap Chinese game accessory manufacturers. They just love releasing add-ons for the controller that makes it feel like the object you're supposedly using in the game, such as this nifty sword-and-shield setup. But this… this is too much. I mean, will this really make playing the fishing minigame in Twilight Princess that much better? And is the plastic fish necessary? Even at $US9.95 this thing is a rip-off. [Product Page, via Oh Gizmo!]
Wii Fishing Rod Attachment is Less Than Useful
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.