Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wi-Fire Wi-Fi Booster Now Available For Windows Vista, Linux on the Way

wifire2.jpgA couple of months ago we discovered that the notion of a 3x Wi-Fi signal boost from the Wi-Fire wasn't a load of crap after all. In fact, it delivered a 5x signal boost and a range approaching 1000 feet for only $US79.99. All the more reason why Vista owners should be excited that hField has developed a version compatible with your chosen OS with the same specs and price as the previous versions. They also noted that a Linux version is well on its way, although no release dates have been set. [Product Page]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles