A couple of months ago we discovered that the notion of a 3x Wi-Fi signal boost from the Wi-Fire wasn't a load of crap after all. In fact, it delivered a 5x signal boost and a range approaching 1000 feet for only $US79.99. All the more reason why Vista owners should be excited that hField has developed a version compatible with your chosen OS with the same specs and price as the previous versions. They also noted that a Linux version is well on its way, although no release dates have been set. [Product Page]
Wi-Fire Wi-Fi Booster Now Available For Windows Vista, Linux on the Way
