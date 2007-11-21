Wi-Fi Signals Might Cause Childhood Autism (or Not)

Get scared! According to a new study published this week in the Australasian Journal of Clinical Environmental Medicine, Wi-Fi might be linked to the growing number of cases of childhood autism. Dr. George Carlo, who led the study, said, "The electromagnetic radiation apparently causes the metals to be trapped in cells, slowing clearance and accelerating the onset of symptoms." But wait!

Dr. Kenneth Foster, who has done boatloads of studies on Wi-Fi and cell signals, says, "Health agencies such as the World Health Organisation have repeatedly examined the scientific evidence and concluded that there is no convincing evidence for hazard from radiofrequency energy at levels below these international guidelines." Well, in any case, most doctors will agree that the best way to make sure your kids stay safe is to fashion helmets or hats out of tin foil for them, which should block any harmful energy waves. [Computer Weekly]