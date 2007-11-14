WiFi Pain Vest Doles Out Punishment for Nearing Hotspots

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

painvest.jpgThe "Constraint City" vest is a weird project by Austrian artist Gordan Savicic that's a sadistic type of WiFi detector. It's a vest, and as you get closer to WiFi hotspots, it gets tighter and tighter, causing discomfort and pain. The idea, according to Savicic, is to create "schizo-geographic pain map" of the wireless signals around us. OK. Perhaps it'd be better used to wean people off their Internet addictions, although I suppose you could just plug in and avoid the squeeze. Or, you know, just not put on the stupid vest in the first place. [Project Page via Make]

