Wibrain B1 Hitting US Stores Next Month

Looks like the Wibrain B1 has finally made it Stateside, just in time for the holidays. There are two models: the B1E, with 512MB of RAM and costs $US699; and the 1MB B1H, which costs $US849. The Wibrain B1, with its cute pop-up camera and mic, is available from mid-December. Full specs are below the gallery.
512MB and 1GB versions
HDD
Chip: VX700 (3D support)
1024 x 600 pixel resolution
4.8" WSVGA Touchscreen
Integrated 2 Channel stereo speakers (1.0W)
HSDPA/UMTS - 850/1900/2100 MHz
GSM/GPRS/EDGE - 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
Mobile WiMax, 802.11b/g, Bluetooth, Webcam
1 x Universal Serial Bus (USB 2.0)
Microphone in
Headphone jack
24PIN connector
Pointing Device:
QWERTY 50 thumb keys
Touchpad with scroll capability
A/C adapter: 4Cell Lithium Ion Battery
100-240V / 50-60 Hz
Physical Features Size:
7.56 x 3.23 x 1.10 inches
1.12 lbs / 510g
Operating System: A/C adapter; standard battery; English manual
Windows XP Home (English)
[Dynamism]