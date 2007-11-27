Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Wibrain B1 Hitting US Stores Next Month

imgwibrain-b1_22.jpgLooks like the Wibrain B1 has finally made it Stateside, just in time for the holidays. There are two models: the B1E, with 512MB of RAM and costs $US699; and the 1MB B1H, which costs $US849. The Wibrain B1, with its cute pop-up camera and mic, is available from mid-December. Full specs are below the gallery.

imgwibrain-b1_5.jpgimgwibrain-b1_2.jpgimgwibrain-b1_19.jpgimgwibrain-b1_16.jpgimgwibrain-b1_13.jpgimgwibrain-b1_10.jpgimgwibrain-b1_11.jpgimgwibrain-b1_12.jpgimgwibrain-b1_1.jpg

512MB and 1GB versions

HDD

Chip: VX700 (3D support)

1024 x 600 pixel resolution

4.8" WSVGA Touchscreen

Integrated 2 Channel stereo speakers (1.0W)

HSDPA/UMTS - 850/1900/2100 MHz

GSM/GPRS/EDGE - 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

Mobile WiMax, 802.11b/g, Bluetooth, Webcam

1 x Universal Serial Bus (USB 2.0)

Microphone in

Headphone jack

24PIN connector

Pointing Device:

QWERTY 50 thumb keys

Touchpad with scroll capability

A/C adapter: 4Cell Lithium Ion Battery

100-240V / 50-60 Hz

Physical Features Size:

7.56 x 3.23 x 1.10 inches

1.12 lbs / 510g

Operating System: A/C adapter; standard battery; English manual

Windows XP Home (English)

[Dynamism]

