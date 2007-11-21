Which Would You Pay $150 For? An HD DVD or Blu-ray Player?

Even though there's already been a comparative plenitude of HD DVD player deals, users are shunning the chance to pay $150 for a Blu-ray player to get a whack at a $150 HD DVD player in Amazon's Customers Vote. Toshiba's HD-A35 has nearly double the votes of Samsung's BD-P1400. It's informal, but it points to the state of Blu-ray in the general consumer mind. So where do guys stand as giftwrap looks to be filled with HD goodness? Or are you holding off for yet another holiday season?

AU: The special deals are sadly unique to the US and their whomping great 'Black Friday' pre-Christmas sales. But the question holds. Are you waiting out another season before you go HD, or are you looking for the right deal? Or will you buy an HD player for your significant other as a gift to get around the idea you don't want to buy one for yourself just yet?