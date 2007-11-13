What Android's SDK Reveals: Games, Apps and Four New Smartphone Layouts

As promised, the Open Handset Alliance and Google have launched the Android SDK, and a very quick glance inside shows the plan for four different smartphone configurations, very close to the design aesthetic we'd expect with HTC on board. There are also a bunch of sample images depicting a warm, friendly—I might add, familiar—user interface. We found a lunar lander game, a notepad mockup, and lots of photos measuring 320x220 or smaller. Just one thing, what's the deal with all the chihuahuas? Have a look at the gallery as we plumb the kit for more info. Oh, and by all means check it out for yourselves and report back. [OHA/Google]