Bainultra is set to roll out its Euphonia waterproof headset on December 1, so you can do your best Julia Roberts impersonation by belting out the lyrics to "Kiss" in the bathtub like the red-headed actress did in "Pretty Woman." Unlike the waterproof earbuds we reported on yesterday, these sleek cans wirelessly connect to a wall-mounted MP3 player, where you can listen to preset playlists or import your own music collection. Bainultra claims the headphones are completely waterproof and safe, but the design doesn't make it easy to wash your hair. Pricing information has yet to be seen but we're guessing it will be a bit more than Julia's Sports Walkman. [Bornrich]
Waterproof Headset For Tub Time Tunes
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.